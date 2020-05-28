e-paper
Home / India News / India rejects Pakistan’s condemnation of start of work on Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

India rejects Pakistan’s condemnation of start of work on Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Pakistan had on Wednesday condemned the start of work on the Ram Mandir amid the Covid-19 pandemic, describing it as part of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) efforts to advance a “Hindutva agenda”.

india Updated: May 28, 2020 23:03 IST
HT Correspondent | Posted by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Inscribed bricks at Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Karyashala in Ayodhya.(PTI)
         

India on Thursday rejected Pakistan’s condemnation of the start of construction of the Ram Mandir Ayodhya, saying the neighbouring country had no locus standi on the issue.

Pakistan had on Wednesday condemned the start of work on the Ram Mandir amid the Covid-19 pandemic, describing it as part of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) efforts to advance a “Hindutva agenda”. It also contended the Indian Supreme Court’s ruling on the Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir issue last year was “controversial” and “failed to uphold the demands of justice”.

Responding to Pakistan’s statement, external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, “We have seen an absurd statement by Pakistan on a matter on which it has no locus standi.”

He added, “India is a nation served by the rule of law and which guarantees equal rights to all faiths. Pakistan’s Foreign Office may take time out and read their own constitution to realise the difference.”

Pakistan had also said the Indian Supreme Court’s verdict “shredded the veneer of so-called secularism” and made it clear “minorities are not safe in India”.

But Srivastava said: “Given its record, Pakistan should be embarrassed to even mention minorities. After all, numbers don’t lie even if they do.

“As for the judiciary, Pakistan must realise that theirs is thankfully not the norm. There are others elsewhere with credibility and integrity that Pakistan understandably finds difficult to recognise.”

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly targeted India in recent weeks for its handling of the Kashmir issue and the treatment of the country’s minorities. India has rebuffed such criticism and said Pakistan should focus on ending terrorism emanating from its soil and the harassment of its minorities.

Ending a decades-old dispute, the Supreme Court had in November last year paved the way for building a Ram Mandir by a trust at the site in Ayodhya.

No end to tense Ladakh standoff in sight as India, China hold ground
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
‘Absurd, no locus standi’: India rejects Pakistan’s statement on Ram Mandir
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
Covid | Hospitalisation delay behind more deaths? Decoding Mumbai response
