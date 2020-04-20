India reports 1,553 new Covid-19 cases, highest single-day spike so far

india

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 17:55 IST

With a staggering 1,553 fresh cases of coronavirus, the highest single-day spike so far, reported in the last 24 hours, India’s total number of Covid-19 cases climbed to 17,656 on Monday, according to health ministry data.

“A total of 17,656 confirmed cases have been reported in India including 2,546 people who have recovered. A total of 36 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours,” Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health said.

This takes the country’s total death toll due to the Covid-19 pandemic to 559.

A total of 2,546 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease so far, the health ministry official said during the daily media briefing on the coronavirus pandemic.

“This takes the cure percentage to 14.75 per cent,” he said.

Mahe in Puducherry, Kodagu in Karnataka and Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand have not reported any Covid-19 case in the last 28 days.

“The number of districts where no case has been reported in the last 14 days has increased to 59. Goa is now Covid-19 free,” he added.

The ministry official said that the Health Ministry has informed that India wants to work with G-20 nations to develop a vaccine to combat the deadly Covid-19 disease.

He further said that ministry has also issued guidelines regarding precautionary measures to be adhered to in government offices, some of which have reopened on Monday after a nationwide lockdown spanning over three and a half weeks.