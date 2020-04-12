e-paper
Home / India News / India reports 273 coronavirus deaths, total number of positive cases touch 8,356

India reports 273 coronavirus deaths, total number of positive cases touch 8,356

A day earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held a four-hour meet with at least 13 chief ministers on video conference, indicated that the nationwide lockdown would be extended by two weeks.

india Updated: Apr 12, 2020 16:16 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
At least 34 people died since Saturday and 716 patients have recovered from the infection and been discharged.(ANI PHOTO.)
         

India’s coronavirus cases climbed to 8,356 on Sunday with the death toll rising to 273 across the country, the Union Health Ministry said adding that 909 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

At least 34 people died since Saturday and 716 patients have recovered from the infection and been discharged.

“We are putting in a great deal of effort to hike our testing capacities and both private and government medical colleges are being roped in. National institutes of repute such as AIIMS and NIMHANS have also been identified to scale up testing capacity. Our major focus is also on the proper clinical management of coronavirus positive patients,” Health Ministry’s Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said at the daily news briefing

PM Modi is also likely to give a televised address to the nation again to announce the extension of the lockdown, which began on March 25 to control the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

