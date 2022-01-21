Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India reports 3,47,254 new Covid cases, 703 deaths in 24 hours
india news

India reports 3,47,254 new Covid cases, 703 deaths in 24 hours

The Covid-19 caseload has now jumped to 3,85,66,027, while the death toll is at 488,396.
A view inside Commonwealth Games (CWG) Covid Care Centre, near Akshardham Temple, in New Delhi.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jan 21, 2022 10:14 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

India on Friday recorded 3,47,254 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), according to the latest data released by the Union health ministry. The country also recorded 703 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the ministry's data further showed.

The active cases of Covid-19 topped the two-million mark as the Omicron-led surge continued in the country. The active cases have increased to 20,18,825, the highest in 235 days, the ministry data showed. The active cases comprise 5.23 per cent of the total infections, as per the data.

The overall caseload now stands at 3,85,66,027, according to the data published by the Union health ministry. While the related-death toll is at 488,396.

The number of Omicron cases reached 9,692, the ministry also informed. According to the data, Friday recorded an increase of 4.36 per cent since yesterday in daily Omicron cases.

The daily positivity rate surged to 17.94 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 16.56 per cent, the ministry also added.

As many as 2,51,777 people have been recuperated from the viral disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 3,60,58,806. Meanwhile, the country has administered 160.43 crore vaccine doses so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

