India reports 3,641 fresh Covid cases, active caseload at 20,219

India on Monday recorded a single-day rise of 3,641 new Covid cases, with the active case tally rising to 20,219, according to the Union health ministry's data. On Sunday, the country's daily caseload stood at 3,824, and 3,095 on Saturday. Representative image.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 44175135, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The Ministry of health and family welfare has issued revised guidelines for Covid-19 in the wake of the surge of cases in the past week across the country."Antibiotics should not be used unless there is clinical suspicion of bacterial infection. The possibility of coinfection of Covid-19 with other endemic infections must be considered. Systemic corticosteroids are not indicated in mild disease," revised guidelines said.

"Seek immediate medical attention if difficulty breathing, High-grade fever/ severe cough, particularly if lasting for more than 5 days. A low threshold is to be kept for those with any of the high-risk features," guidelines discussed and prepared in January said.

