Apr 26, 2023 09:26 AM IST
India reports 9,629 new Covid cases, nearly 40% more than yesterday
With close to 40% rise, India recorded 9,629 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday with a total of 6,1013 active cases. The fatality rose to 29 with 4,43,23,045 recoveries made so far.
On Tuesday, 6,934 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported, marking a dip for second consecutive day as compared with 6,380 cases.
