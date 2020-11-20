India’s Covid-19 tally breaches 9 million mark, death toll at 132,162

india

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 09:53 IST

India’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crossed the grim 9 million mark and the country’s death toll stood at 132,162, according to the Union health ministry data on Friday. In the last 24 hours, 45,522 new cases of the coronavirus disease were reported from across the country and 584 patients succumbed, the health ministry’s dashboard at 8am showed.

The country’s death toll has risen to 132,162. India also registered 44,807 new recoveries between Thursday and Friday morning as the number of active cases were at 443,794, the health ministry said. The recovery rate rose to 93.60% on Friday and total recovered cases stand at 8,428,409. The gap between recovered cases and active cases, which has been steadily increasing, presently stands at 7,984,615.

The ministry had said on Thursday the recoveries have continued to overtake the daily new cases continuously since the past 47 days and that India’s active caseload has fallen under the 5% mark. “This trend of more daily recoveries than the daily cases has led to a continuous contraction of India’s Active Caseload,” it had said.

On Thursday, the ministry had said that 77.27% of the new recovered cases were from 10 states and Union territories. “With 7,066 persons recovering from COVID, Kerala saw the most number of recoveries. Delhi registered another 6,901 daily recoveries while Maharashtra reported 6,608 new recoveries,” it had said.

Ten states and Union territories also contributed 77.28% of the new cases. Delhi reported 7,486 cases of the coronavirus disease, Kerala recorded 6,419 and Maharashtra registered 5,011 new cases, according to the health ministry. Of the 585 fatalities reported on Thursday morning, 79.49% were from 10 states and Union territories. “22.39% of new fatalities reported are from Delhi which reported 131 deaths. Maharashtra also saw a three-digit fatality count of 100 while West Bengal reported 54 new deaths,” the ministry had said.

The health ministry has rushed high-level expert teams to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur, to assist in strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention, and efficient clinical management of coronavirus disease. Dr Randeep Guleria, director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), is leading the three-member team bound for Haryana, and Dr VK Paul, member (health), NITI Aayog, is heading the Rajasthan team. The teams comprise three experts each.

“With the surge in the daily new cases and the spike in the daily fatalities in Delhi, the spillover effect is being observed in the NCR, within the states of Haryana and Rajasthan, where the number of Covid-19 patients is on the rise,” said the health ministry.