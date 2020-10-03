India’s Covid-19 tally mounts past 6.47 million, recoveries over 5.4 million

india

India’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) mounted to 6,473,544 after 79,476 new infections and 1,069 related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union health ministry on Saturday.

The number of active cases was 944,996 and the country’s death toll mounted to 100,842, the health ministry’s dashboard showed at 8am. India’s total recoveries from the viral disease are 5,427,706 as 75,628 Covid-19 patients were cured in the last 24 hours across the country. The national recovery rate is currently pegged at 83.84%.

“The last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 12 days. With this, India continues to maintain its global position of being the country with maximum number of recovered COVID patients in the world,” the health ministry had said on Friday.

It said that 76.62% of the active cases are in 10 states and Union territories and that the active cases contribute only 14.74% to the positive caseload of the country. Maharashtra is leading the states’ tally with more than 250,000 cases and Karnataka follows with more than 100,000 cases. According to the ministry, 14 states and Union territories in the country have less than 5,000 active cases.

Of the new Covid-19 cases, 78.07% are concentrated in states and Union territories. Maharashtra contributed more than 16,000, Karnataka added around 10,000 cases and Kerala follows with more than 8,000.

As 10 states and Union territories account for 72% of the newly recovered cases, Maharashtra has the highest number followed by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. On Friday, 83.37% of the deaths were reported from 10 states and Union territories with 36% from Maharashtra with 394 deaths, followed by Karnataka with 130 deaths.