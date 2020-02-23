India’s ‘nari shakti’ is scaling newer heights: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

india

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 12:30 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday talked about 12-year-old Kamya Karthikeyan, who has set a record for being the youngest mountaineer to conquer Mount Aconcagua, to give an example of what women in India are achieving.

The Prime Minister mentioned the Class 7 student Kamya Karthikeyan in his monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat”.

Karthikeyan, a student of the Navy Children’s School in Mumbai, had climbed the 6962-metre peak on February 1, 2020, and raised the tricolour on the top. Mount Aconcagua is the highest peak of the Andes Mountains in Argentina in South America.

“The courage of the women of our country and the entrepreneurship of our daughters is a matter of pride for everyone. We find many examples around us which show that our daughters are breaking old restrictions and attaining new heights,” Modi said.

“I have also been told that Kamya, who made India proud, is also on a new mission. The name of that mission is Mission Sahas and she is trying to scale the highest peaks in all the continents. She also has to ski on the North and South Poles under this mission,” Modi said.

“I wish Kamya all the very best for her mission,” he added.

The Prime Minister’s last radio programme coincided with the 71st Republic Day.