India’s recovery rate touches 53% a day after PM Modi pushed for Unlock-2

india

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 17:40 IST

India’s recovery rate from Covid 19 infection has risen further to 52.96 per cent with a total of 1,94,324 patients getting cured so far, as per the data released by the health ministry on Thursday. The rise in recovery rate comes in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on maintaining a good recovery rate from the disease as India goes about the twin tasks of unlocking more economic activities and battling the coronavirus pandemic in the coming days.

“During the last 24 hrs, 7,390 COVID-19 patients were cured. A total of 1,94,324patients, so far, have been cured of COVID-19. The recovery rate rises to 52.96%. Currently, 1,60,384 active cases are under medical supervision,” a statement from the health ministry said.

The government of India has also laid emphasis on the three principles of tracing, tracking and treating Covid cases and has indicated that it seeks to continuously push up the number of daily tests to achieve that purpose. According to the health ministry data, a total of 62,49,668 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The statement added that the number of government labs has been increased to 699 and the number of private labs testing Coved 19 samples has also increased to 254 therefore taking the total testing capacity to 953 labs—540 of these labs are capable of real time RT PCR tests, 340 are equipped with facilities to conduct TrueNat based testing and 73 are capable of conducting CBNAAT based testing.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

With the enhanced capacity, a total of 1,65,412 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the statement said.

India on Thursday recorded the highest single-day spike of 12,881 Covid-19 cases pushing the overall tally of infections in the country to 3,66,946 including 12,237 deaths, of which 334 are new fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.

In another measure to strengthen India’s health infrastructure to tackle the pandemic, the health ministry today launched the country’s first mobile I-Lab which is an infectious disease diagnostic lab meant for Covid-19 testing for last mile access in remote areas.

“It will be deployed in remote, interior and inaccessible parts of the country and have capability to perform 25 COVID-19 RT-PCR tests/Day, 300 ELISA tests/day, additional tests for TB, HIV etc. as per CGHS rates. The Infectious Disease Diagnostic Lab (I-LAB) is supported by the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science & Technology, under the Covid Command strategy,” said the official statement by the ministry.