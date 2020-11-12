e-paper
India’s Serum says produced 40 mln doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

At present, SII is conducting Phase 2/3 clinical trial of Covishield at 15 different centres across the country.

india Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 11:42 IST
Reuters | Posted by Mallika Soni
Reuters
A research scientist works inside a laboratory of India's Serum Institute, the world's largest maker of vaccines, which is working on vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Pune, India.
A research scientist works inside a laboratory of India's Serum Institute, the world's largest maker of vaccines, which is working on vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Pune, India.(Reuters )
         

Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine producer, said on Thursday it has made 40 million doses of AstraZeneca’s potential Covid-19 vaccine, and would soon begin making Novavax’s rival shot, as they both seek regulatory approval.

Serum said it has enrolled 1,600 participants in India for late-stage trials of AstraZeneca’s candidate, and also plans to seek regulatory approval to run late-stage trials for the Novavax vaccine.

The AstraZeneca vaccine, co-developed by Oxford University, is the most advanced in human testing in India, Serum said.

