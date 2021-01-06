India says UN peacekeeping ops should be backed with proper mandate and resources

india

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 22:18 IST

India on Wednesday said the UN’s peacekeeping and special political missions should be backed with a proper mandate and resources even as it called for a permanent slot for Africa in a reformed UN Security Council.

New Delhi’s position on these issues was outlined in foreign secretary Harsh Shringla’s intervention in a debate in the UN Security Council on the theme of “Challenges of maintaining peace and security in fragile contexts”. This was the first key meeting of the council since India became a non-permanent member of the body for two years in January.

Shringla underlined the need to ensure the UN’s presence on the ground, particularly its peacekeeping operations and special political missions, are “sufficiently mandated and resourced to implement a comprehensive understanding of peace and security”.

“Having contributed significantly to UN peacekeeping in Africa for six decades, we have seen how peacekeeping missions are struggling to implement ambitious mandates. Peacekeeping missions should have a clear and well thought out exit strategy,” he said.

Shringla also said the time has come for the Security Council to introspect about the fact that the African continent doesn’t “have a single voice amongst the permanent membership to defend its own interests” at a time when “more than half of the country issues on the council’s agenda pertain to Africa”.

“We need to correct this historical anomaly, and collectively support the Ezulwini consensus,” he said, referring to the African Union’s position on the need to make the Security Council more representative and democratic.

The debate was held under Tunisia’s presidency of the Security Council for January, and focused on the African continent. Shringla said India and African countries have worked together for a fairer global governance system. Under its development partnership with Africa, India has executed 189 developmental projects in 37 African states, while another 77 projects are being completed with a total outlay of $12.86 billion.

India supplied medicines to several African countries to help them fight Covid-19 and it responded to the UN secretary general’s call to upgrade its peacekeeping hospitals in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan, he said.

At the India-Africa Forum Summit held in 2015, India also announced lines of credit worth $10 billion and grant assistance of $600 million to African countries. India is Africa’s third-largest export destination, and Indian firms have invested over $54 billion in Africa, he said.

Pointing to the serious challenges posed by the growth of terrorism, particularly in the Sahel and Horn of Africa, Shringla said initiatives such as African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM), G-5 Sahel Joint Force and Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) need more robust support from the Security Council. India is also engaged in capacity-building of security forces in several African countries and counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism training forms a significant part of defence training programmes, he added.