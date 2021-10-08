India sees 21,257 fresh Covid-19 infections; active caseload lowest in 205 days

India's daily count of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) witnessed a slight fall, as 21,257 people tested positive for the viral illness in the last 24 hours, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) said on Friday, adding that with this, the cumulative infection tally in the country has risen to 33,915,569.

In the 24-hour period before that, a total of 22,431 samples returned positive result for Covid-19.

The active caseload in the country slumped further to 240,221, the Union health ministry said, also noting that this is the lowest that it has been in 205 days. The contribution of active cases in the cumulative tally, at 0.71%, is the lowest since March last year, the ministry further stated.

As per latest data, a further 24,963 patients recovered from the infection, taking the total number of such cases to 33,225,221 or a recovery rate of 97.96%, the highest since March 2020. Daily toll, meanwhile, stood at 271, with the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities rising to 450,127 or 1.33% of the overall caseload.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) noted that 1,385,706 more samples were tested for the coronavirus disease on October 7, which means that the latest positivity rate stood at 1.53%, staying below the 3% mark for the last 39 days. Weekly positivity rate, which was recorded at 1.64%, too, remained below the said mark for a 39th straight day.

More than 580 million samples have been tested in the country thus far, ICMR's data showed.

On the vaccination front, 5,017,753 more doses of a Covid-19 jab were administered. With this, the total number of doses administered since January 16, when the nationwide vaccination drive commenced, has reached 931,717,191.