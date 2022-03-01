India sees 6,915 new Covid cases, lowest daily rise in nearly two months

India reported 6,915 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, marking a significant drop in its daily surge, according to the daily health bulletin by the Union ministry. Tuesday's figures are the lowest daily rise in nearly two months. On Monday, the country had logged 8,013 cases in a single day jump. It was the first time since December last year that the single-day spike was below the 10,000-mark.

With fresh addition, the overall tally now stands at 42,931,045, including 5,14,023.