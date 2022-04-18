India sees 90% jump in Covid cases in a day with 2,183 fresh infections

India saw a jump of nearly 90 per cent in daily Covid cases - compared to Sunday - as the country registered 2,183 fresh infections, according to the health ministry data. This is the first time in nearly a month that the country has registered more than 2,000 cases in a day (2,075 cases were registered on March 19).

The data further shows that 214 deaths were logged in the last 24 hours. It's not yet clear if the number of deaths were revised as an addition to the backlog data. While the daily positivity rate stands at .83 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stands at .32 per cent. The country reported a rise of 1,150 coronavirus cases on Sunday and four deaths from across the country.

A worrying surge has been witnessed in Delhi yet again days after the mask mandate was dropped and in-person classes resumed fully in the city's schools after a gap of nearly two years. The national capital, in its latest spike, reported 517 cases. A day before, the city had registered 461 new patients.

Of all the states, Kerala logged the highest number of cases (940).

Covid curbs were eased over the last few weeks across the country as a gradual drop in infections was recorded after the third wave in January pushed the daily tally above the 3-lakh mark.

However, experts have warned against letting guards down because several European nations - including Germany, France, and Italy - and China have been battling a fresh rise. China's zero tolerance Covid policy is facing its biggest test amid growing public anger over shortage of essentials.

Also, the WHO recently sounded an alert over a highly transmissible XE variant of which two cases have been reported by government officials from Mumbai and Gujarat.

