e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India sends petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Kuwait to condole former amir’s death

India sends petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Kuwait to condole former amir’s death

India and Kuwait maintained close and friendly relations under the leadership of the late amir, the external affairs ministry said, describing him as a “true friend and well-wisher of India in guiding and strengthening bilateral engagements for the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries”.

india Updated: Oct 11, 2020 21:16 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan carried letters from the President and Prime Minister for the leadership of Kuwait, condoling the death of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan carried letters from the President and Prime Minister for the leadership of Kuwait, condoling the death of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (TWITTER/@dpradhanbjp.)
         

Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday began a two-day visit to Kuwait to offer the government’s condolences to the West Asian nation on the death of its former amir, reflecting the importance India attaches to it ties with the oil-rich country.

Pradhan carried letters from the President and Prime Minister for the leadership of Kuwait, condoling the death of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

He will also convey congratulations on behalf of India to Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the new amir, and Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who has taken over as crown prince. People familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity that the visit will provide an opportunity to review bilateral relations.

“Look forward to meet the new leadership in Kuwait to further strengthen the multi-faceted India-Kuwait relationship and take forward our historic relationship in diverse areas,” Pradhan tweeted.

Kuwait is sixth on the list of India’s energy sources. India has consistently been among the top ten trading partners of Kuwait, with bilateral trade worth $6.2 billion in 2015-16. Kuwait’s Sovereign Wealth Fund has invested $2 billion in India since 2017, taking total investments to $5 billion.

The West Asian country is also home to more than one million Indians, the largest expatriate community, and their annual remittances are estimated at $4.8 billion. They include professionals such as engineers, doctors, nurses, software experts, management consultants, and a large number of unskilled and semi-skilled workers.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah died at a US hospital on September 29 at the age of 91.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar had visited the Kuwaiti embassy in New Delhi on October 1 to convey India’s condolences. India also observed a day of national mourning on October 4.

India and Kuwait maintained close and friendly relations under the leadership of the late amir, the external affairs ministry said, describing him as a “true friend and well-wisher of India in guiding and strengthening bilateral engagements for the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries”.

Both countries also cooperated closely during the Covid-19 crisis, and India had despatched a medical rapid response team to Kuwait in April to boost its fight against the pandemic by helping in the testing and treatment of infected people.

tags
top news
Half of India’s Covid-19 recoveries come from 5 worst-hit states: Govt
Half of India’s Covid-19 recoveries come from 5 worst-hit states: Govt
Donald Trump says ‘seems like I’m immune’ from Covid-19
Donald Trump says ‘seems like I’m immune’ from Covid-19
‘Clay God’ equals ‘Swiss Ace’: Nadal wins 13th French Open, 20th slam
‘Clay God’ equals ‘Swiss Ace’: Nadal wins 13th French Open, 20th slam
Delhi reports 29 new Covid-19 deaths, lowest in over 2 weeks
Delhi reports 29 new Covid-19 deaths, lowest in over 2 weeks
MI vs DC Live Score: Rohit Sharma falls to Axar Patel, MI lose first wicket
MI vs DC Live Score: Rohit Sharma falls to Axar Patel, MI lose first wicket
India sends petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Kuwait to condole former amir’s death
India sends petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Kuwait to condole former amir’s death
Pak politicises FATF, hires top lobbying firm for a US bailout from grey list
Pak politicises FATF, hires top lobbying firm for a US bailout from grey list
Watch: Army inducts over 300 youth from J&K, Ladakh; parade in Srinagar
Watch: Army inducts over 300 youth from J&K, Ladakh; parade in Srinagar
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In