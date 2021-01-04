e-paper
Home / India News / India strongly condemns terrorist attacks in southwestern Niger

India strongly condemns terrorist attacks in southwestern Niger

Over 70 people were killed and many injured in terror attacks on two villages in southwestern Niger on Saturday. In a statement, the MEA said India stands in solidarity with the government and people of Niger in the fight against terrorism.

india Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 20:43 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
The ministry of external affairs said India stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Niger in the fight against terrorism.
India on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in southwestern Niger that left over 70 civilians dead and many injured.

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) said India has always opposed and rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and urged concerted global action against the menace, including cross-border terrorism.

“India strongly condemns the terrorist attacks in southwestern Niger on January 2, where more than 70 civilians have been killed and many injured. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and government of Niger,” it said.

“India stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Niger in the fight against terrorism. India has always opposed and rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and has urged concerted action by the international community against terrorism, including cross-border terrorism,” it said.

