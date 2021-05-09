India surviving on systems set up by Nehru-Gandhi family: Sena

Mumbai Taking a dig at its former ally BJP, the Shiv Sena said on Saturday that systems created over 70 years by previous prime ministers such as Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh helped India survive through the tough times being faced today while the present government was not even ready to suspend work on the Central Vista amid a devastating pandemic.

The Sena said that even as the world is battling a second wave of Covid-19, experts have predicted that the third wave will be more severe; but the ruling BJP is doing all it can to corner Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal even after the election result.

“The UN has expressed fear that there is a threat to the world from India due to the pace at which the coronavirus is spreading in the country. It has also made an appeal that the maximum number of countries should help India in the fight against Covid-19. Bangladesh has sent 10,000 remdesivir vials, while Bhutan has sent medical oxygen. Nepal, Myanmar and Sri Lanka have also offered help to Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) India,” the Sena said in an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana.

“In clear terms, India is surviving on the systems created by the Nehru-Gandhi family. Many poor countries are offering help to India. Earlier, countries like Pakistan, Rwanda and Congo used to get help from others. But due to the wrong policies of today’s rulers, India is going through that situation now,” it said.

But while poor countries were helping India in their own way, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not ready to stop the ambitious Central Vista project worth ₹20,000 crore, the Sena added.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista envisages a new Parliament building with a higher seating capacity, a common Central Secretariat and a revamp of the 3km Rajpath stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate and new residences for the prime minister and the vice president.

“A sensitive and a nationalist government would not have thought about the political pros and cons and set up a national panel of all main political parties to discuss ways to defeat the pandemic,” the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has demanded that Union minister Nitin Gadkari be given the charge of the health ministry and this is proof that the current health ministry has been a complete failure, it added.

“The country is surviving thanks to the development work, projects set up by and the confidence given by the previous governments of Pandit Nehru, (Lal Bahadur) Shastri, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao, and Manmohan Singh,” it said.

The prime minister will have to do a lot of hard work and think of non-political nationalism to help the country come out of the pandemic, it said.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Union government over the Central Vista project, terming it “criminal wastage” and asked the ruling party to focus on people’s lives.