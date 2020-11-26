e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India tackling terror with new policy and process: PM Narendra Modi

India tackling terror with new policy and process: PM Narendra Modi

India’s hardened stand towards tackling terror has been a key feature of the Modi government’s security policy and the leadership of the current dispensation has often tried to play up the difference between the United Progressive Alliance era and the National Democratic Alliance regime’s approach towards terror

india Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 16:37 IST
Saubhadra Chatterji
Saubhadra Chatterji
Hindustan Times, Kevadia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address during the concluding session of the 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address during the concluding session of the 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference.(ANI)
         

India is tackling terror attacks with new policy and process, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on Thursday—the anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack in 2008 that left 174 people dead—in an oblique reference to the 2016 surgical strike and the 2019 air strikes in Pakistan that demonstrated India’s hardened military stance to the world.

The Prime Minister called Pakistan the perpetrator of the Mumbai terror attack and emphasised that the attack will never be forgotten.

Addressing the conference of presiding officers virtually on Constitution Day, the Prime Minister said, “This date is also associated with the biggest terror attack in our country. In 2008, terrorists sent by Pakistan launched an attack on Mumbai that left many Indians and foreigners dead. I pay my tribute to all of them.”

“Today’s India is fighting terror attacks with new policies and processes,” said Modi.

Also Read: ‘Polls held every few months, impact on development works known to all’: PM Modi pitches for ‘One Nation, One Election’

India’s hardened stand towards tackling terror has been a key feature of the Modi government’s security policy and the leadership of the current dispensation has often tried to play up the difference between the United Progressive Alliance era and the National Democratic Alliance regime’s approach towards terror.

In 2016, the Modi government sent forces across the border for a surgical strike on Pakistani soil after the terror attack on Uri. While the Congress and several military experts claimed that such strikes were conducted earlier as well, the surgical strike of September 2016 was different because the political leadership took ownership of the action and announced India’s muscular military response to the world. The operation was in retaliation against an attack on an Indian Army camp in Uri, Kashmir, the same month that claimed the lives of 19 soldiers. The suicide attackers had come from Pakistan.

Three years later, the decision to carry out air strikes was taken within 24 hours of the Pulwama attack, with the government giving the Indian Air Force two weeks to select terror targets and launch air strikes against them.

The new security policy of the government has also been a talking point for the BJP in the polls.

The Prime Minister also paid homage to the police personnel who died in the Mumbai terror attack and to all the security forces who have died fighting terrorists.

tags
top news
Pak has quietly moved 26/11 attacks accused Hafiz Saeed out of jail. He is home: Intel
Pak has quietly moved 26/11 attacks accused Hafiz Saeed out of jail. He is home: Intel
India tackling terror with new policy and process: PM Narendra Modi
India tackling terror with new policy and process: PM Narendra Modi
3 more PDP leaders quit party, say it has become NC’s B Team
3 more PDP leaders quit party, say it has become NC’s B Team
Metro services from NCR to Delhi suspended till further orders: DMRC
Metro services from NCR to Delhi suspended till further orders: DMRC
Night curfew under active consideration, AAP government tells high court
Night curfew under active consideration, AAP government tells high court
‘Will leave politics if there’s trouble on MSP’: Haryana CM Khattar
‘Will leave politics if there’s trouble on MSP’: Haryana CM Khattar
6 states and UTs contributed over 60% towards fresh Covid cases: Centre
6 states and UTs contributed over 60% towards fresh Covid cases: Centre
Here’s what to expect during #HTLS2020 | #DefiningANewEra
Here’s what to expect during #HTLS2020 | #DefiningANewEra
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesPM ModiFarmers’ protestCyclone Nivar26/11 Mumbai attack

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In