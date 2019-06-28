India takes up Indo-Pacific issues at trilateral meet with Japan, US

Before his talks with Donald Trump on the margins of the G 20 Summit in Kobe, PM Narendra Modi on Friday participated in the second meeting of the Japan-America-India (JAI) trilateral with the US president and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The short meeting discussed the Indo-Pacific and how the three sides can work together on connectivity, infrastructure, ensuring peace and security and building on this new concept for the benefit of the region.

After the trilateral meeting, Modi tweeted: “Today’s meeting of the JAI (Japan, America, India) Trilateral was a productive one. We had extensive discussions on the Indo-Pacific region, improving connectivity and infrastructure development”.

A White House statement of the trilateral meeting said the leaders “reaffirmed the critical importance of strengthening US-India-Japan cooperation to reinforce shared core democratic values, which promote global security and prosperity”.

“They agreed to meet every year to ensure successful cooperation in multiple areas, including maritime security, quality infrastructure, and advancing peace ...in the Indian Ocean and Pacific region and beyond.”

Later in the day, Modi joined a meeting of the Russia-India-China (RIC) trilateral with President Vladimir Putin and President Xi Jinping that focussed on the international situation, challenges to the economy and stability, and strengthening the global system led by the United Nations.

The three leaders agreed it was important to maintain globalisation, liberalisation of trade and a free and open trading system, while safeguarding global and regional peace through multilateral solutions.

(HTC with Agency Inputs)

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 23:02 IST