India tariff news LIVE updates: India considers tariff response for US' steel, aluminium duty

India tariff news LIVE updates: India is considering tariff countermeasures on certain United States goods in retaliation to the latter's punishing 50 per cent tariffs on steel, aluminium and their derivatives from India that it imposed in June, according to people aware of the matter. If India goes through with these countermeasures, it would be its first retaliation since Donald Trump announced a total of 50 per cent tariffs on India, half of which is a penalty for doing business with Russia. However, the levies on steel and aluminium have played out as a parallel trade dispute at the World Trade Organization. ...Read More
American economist Jeffrey Sachs has warned that for India, there are no security benefits of siding with the United States in the Quad against China. "India is a great power that has an independent standing in the world. Everything that Trump is doing on tariffs is unconstitutional,” said Sachs.
US President Donald Trump on Thursday ruled out possibility of trade negotiations with India unless the issue of tariffs is resolved. When asked by a reporter whether he expects increased trade negotiations with India after announcing 50% tariffs, Trump replied, “No, not until we get it resolved.”
India's former vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu, while reacting to US' tariffs on India on Saturday, said that the country will not yield to any threats. “We will safeguard energy security and we will stand firm on our strategic and national interest,” PTI quoted him as saying.
US tariffs on India | Key points
- The United States imposed 25 per cent tariffs on India before its August 1 deadline kicked in, followed by additional 25 per cent tariffs that it announced on August 6 as punishment for buying Russian oil, taking the total tariffs on India to 50 per cent.
- While the initial 25 per cent tariffs came into effect on August 7, the remaining 25 per cent will come into effect by August 27.
- India has called US' move to slap such steep tariffs for doing trade with Russia as “unfair, unjustified, unreasonable”.
- The US' move to slap India with penalty for buying oil from Russia is also a way for it to push Russia to end the war in Ukraine.
- United States President Donald Trump will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska. The announcement of the meeting came after after Trump on Friday claimed that “we're getting very close” to a peace deal.
- “The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
- Amid US tariff row, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and discussed a range of issues.
India tariff news LIVE updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday called his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to discuss cooperation among the BRICS countries, a day after talking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid US President Donald Trump slapping steep tariffs on both New Delhi and Brazil.
India on Saturday endorsed the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. “India welcomes the understanding reached between the United States and the Russian Federation for a meeting in Alaska on 15th August 2025,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
“This meeting holds the promise of bringing to an end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and opening up the prospects for peace. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said on several occasions, “This is not an era of war”," it added.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said the countries which are indulging in `dadagiri' (bullying) in today's world can do so because they are economically strong and have technology.
"If the rate of our exports and economy increase, then I don't think we will need to go to anyone. Those who are indulging in `dadagiri' are doing so because they are economically strong, and they have technology. If we get better technology and resources, we will not bully anyone, because our culture teaches us that welfare of the world is most important," he said.
"We are facing various problems globally, and the solution to all these problems are science and technology, that is knowledge, which is a power," he said. (PTI)
While talking about US tariffs on India's oil purchase from Russia, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said, “... People who are importing from Russia are objecting to us for importing from Russia. We have to decide from which country we have to import, keeping our national interest in mind...”.
India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra spoke to the United States senator Lindsey Graham and shared the Indian perspective on energy security with him.
In a post on X, he wrote, “Spoke to Senator @LindseyGrahamSC and shared with him the Indian perspective on our energy security including increasing energy trade with the United States.”
American economist Jeffrey Sachs has warned that India would not reap any security benefits by siding with the United States. According to him, US politicians do not care about India.
“US politicians don't care at all about India. Please understand this. India is not going to reap long-term security by siding with the United States in the Quad against China. India is a great power that has an independent standing in the world. Everything that Trump is doing on tariffs is unconstitutional,” said Sachs during an interview with Hindustan Times.
India tariff news LIVE updates: India may slap tariff countermeasures on select American commodities, a retaliation to Washington’s move to impose a steep 50% duty in June on steel, aluminium and their derivatives from India, people aware of the matter have said.
To be sure, the levies on steel and aluminium have played out as a parallel trade dispute at the World Trade Organization, but its timing would make it the first Indian retaliation since Trump’s July 31 announcement of the 25% tariff on all Indian goods entering the US when trade talks failed to reach a breakthrough and his subsequent penalties over Russian oil purchases announced on August 6. Read more.