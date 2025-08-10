India tariff news LIVE updates: India considers tariff response for US' steel, aluminium duty

India tariff news LIVE updates: US' penalty of 25 per cent tariffs on India for doing business with Russia will come into effect on August 27.

India tariff news LIVE updates: India is considering tariff countermeasures on certain United States goods in retaliation to the latter's punishing 50 per cent tariffs on steel, aluminium and their derivatives from India that it imposed in June, according to people aware of the matter. If India goes through with these countermeasures, it would be its first retaliation since Donald Trump announced a total of 50 per cent tariffs on India, half of which is a penalty for doing business with Russia. However, the levies on steel and aluminium have played out as a parallel trade dispute at the World Trade Organization. ...Read More

American economist Jeffrey Sachs has warned that for India, there are no security benefits of siding with the United States in the Quad against China. "India is a great power that has an independent standing in the world. Everything that Trump is doing on tariffs is unconstitutional,” said Sachs.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday ruled out possibility of trade negotiations with India unless the issue of tariffs is resolved. When asked by a reporter whether he expects increased trade negotiations with India after announcing 50% tariffs, Trump replied, “No, not until we get it resolved.”

India's former vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu, while reacting to US' tariffs on India on Saturday, said that the country will not yield to any threats. “We will safeguard energy security and we will stand firm on our strategic and national interest,” PTI quoted him as saying.

US' former national security advisor John Bolton has called Trump' tariffs on India a potentially “enormous mistake.” In an interview with CNN, he said it was ironic that the secondary tariff, intended to hurt Russia, could instead push India closer to Russia and China, and perhaps lead them to negotiate together against the US.

US tariffs on India | Key points