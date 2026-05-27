India tears into Pak at UN, calls out doctrine to ‘bleed' neighbour by ‘thousand cuts’

India strongly criticised Pakistan over its “continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism” and urged Islamabad to “credibly and irrevocably” stop supporting terrorism in all its forms during a UN Security Council debate on “Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the UN-Centred International System” on Tuesday. India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, spoke during the debate. (India at UN, NY/ANI )

The debate was chaired by China as part of its presidency of the 15-nation UN body for May. Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi led the opening session on Tuesday morning.

India slams Pakistan at UNSC debate India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, spoke during the debate and slammed Pakistan for making “baseless and unwarranted remarks” that claimed to support the UN Charter.

“The use of cross-border terrorism by Pakistan and its doctrine of ‘bleeding India by a thousand cuts’ exposes its hollow rhetoric of commitment to the UN Charter,” he said.

Harish also said that Pakistan's record since Independence has been shaped by aggression against India and repeated support for cross-border terrorism.

“Independent India began its life battling cross-border aggression by Pakistan, which coveted Indian territories that had become a part of India as a result of their complete, legal and irrevocable accession,” he said.