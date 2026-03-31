India to begin population count from April 1 after 15 years: How world's largest census will be held

India will begin its long-awaited census from Wednesday, with a population now estimated at over 1.4 billion, the scale of this exercise is unmatched—both in size and complexity. The government has described the $1.24 billion operation as a gigantic exercise of national importance. (AI generated image )

More than three million officials will be deployed across the country over the next year, reaching cities, towns, and remote regions alike. For a nation already grappling with the pressures of rapid population growth — from housing shortages to strained electricity and food supply — the census is expected to play a crucial role in shaping future policy decisions, news agency AFP reported.

The government has described the $1.24 billion operation as a “gigantic exercise of national importance” that could support “inclusive governance and evidence-based policy formulation”. Beyond numbers, the data collected is expected to influence how resources are allocated and how welfare schemes are designed, the report further mentioned.

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India’s urban centres are already feeling the strain. Several mega cities continue to battle water shortages, worsening air and water pollution, and expanding slum populations. Against this backdrop, an accurate and updated population count becomes even more critical.

The last census was conducted in 2011, when India’s population stood at 1.21 billion. A planned 2021 update was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving a significant data gap. Since then, global estimates — including those from the United Nations — suggest that India has overtaken China as the world’s most populous country.

Two phases, one massive task The census will be conducted in two stages, combining traditional methods with digital tools.

The first phase, beginning Wednesday and continuing until September, will focus on housing conditions and access to basic amenities. Enumerators will carry out door-to-door visits, while residents will also have the option to submit details online through a dedicated app. This platform will be supported by satellite imagery and will be available in 16 languages, reflecting India’s linguistic diversity.

The second phase will turn to population-specific data, capturing demographic, social, and economic information.

One of the most closely watched aspects of this census will be the inclusion of caste data — a deeply sensitive and politically significant issue in India.

Caste continues to influence access to education, jobs, and resources, despite decades of policy interventions. However, collecting and publishing such data has historically been contentious. A caste survey conducted in 2011 was never made public, with authorities citing inconsistencies.

The last time India collected comprehensive caste data as part of a census was in 1931, during British rule. Since then, successive governments have avoided updating these figures, pointing to administrative challenges and the risk of fuelling social tensions.

Given India’s geographical diversity, the census timeline has been adjusted for different regions. In most parts of the country, population counting will take place in the weeks leading up to March 1, 2027 — the official reference date.

However, in high-altitude Himalayan areas, including the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir, enumeration will be conducted earlier, before October 1, 2026, to avoid disruptions caused by heavy snowfall.

Carrying out a census in a country of this size is no small feat. Even India’s 2024 general elections — often described as the largest democratic exercise in the world — were conducted in seven phases over six weeks. The census, by comparison, will stretch over months and require coordination at an even deeper level.

(With AFP inputs)