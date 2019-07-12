India to focus on Khalistan issue, safety of pilgrims at Kartarpur meet

India will raise a number of issues with Pakistan, including its concerns about the presence of pro-Khalistani elements, infrastructure, logistics and pilgrims’ safety when both sides meet at Attari-Wagah border to discuss the Kartarpur corridor on Sunday, a senior official said on condition of anonymity.

New Delhi had earlier conveyed its strong concerns to Pakistan over the presence of a leading Khalistani separatist in a committee appointed by Islamabad on the Kartarpur project. Issues like how many devotees will be allowed, documentation required for devotees also remain unresolved. These also will be taken up with Pakistan on Sunday, a second senior official said.

India is building a four-lane highway on the Indian side. It connects to the zero point of the corridor up to NH 354. India is constructing a bridge over the “zero point” to deal with Ravi floodplains, while Pakistan has suggested building an embankment. “This has serious connotations for us...Apart from making the journey hazardous during floods, it also means that access to the shrine could be reduced to a seasonal event,” the second official said. The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 23:51 IST