‘India to focus on marginalised groups to assess impact of SDGs’

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 04:51 IST

India will for the first time include marginalised groups as key focus areas in assessing the impact of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), according to officials aware of the matter. This is being done ahead of the presentation of the country’s second Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the implementation of the SDGs before the United Nations . VNR serves as a basis for an international review of the SDGs progress.

India is a signatory to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and participates in the international review. The VNRs are presented at the UN High-Level Political Forums, which have met annually since 2016. India submitted its first VNR in 2017. According to the UN, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development provides a “shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future”. At its heart are the 17 SDGs, “which are an urgent call for action by all countries in a global partnership. They recognise that ending poverty and other deprivations must go hand in hand with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth, all while tackling climate change and working to preserve oceans and forests”.

“For the 2020 VNR, we have planned 50 national level consultations with the people belonging to various communities... held consultations with civil society organisational networks of transgender people, sex workers, tribals, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Dalits, old... ,” a government official said requesting anonymity.