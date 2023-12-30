India to get 6 new Vande Bharat Express, 2 Amrit Bharat trains today: Check routes here
PM Modi will be flagging off eight new trains in India today, out of which six are Vande Bharat Express and two are Amrit Bharat trains.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Saturday, to launch multiple mega-projects for the country, including eight new trains. Out of these eight trains, six are Vande Bharat Express and two are Amrit Bharat trains.
A total of eight new trains will be flagged off by PM Modi today. While some of these trains will be flagged off from Ayodhya, others will be launched by the prime minister remotely through video conferencing.
While the Vande Bharat Express train is currently active on multiple routes across India, Amrit Bharat is an all new train being inducted into the Indian Railways keeping in mind the comforts and travel needs of the common man.
Amrit Bharat trains will be non air conditioned with second class unreserved coaches and sleeper coaches. These trains will run on a push-pull technology with 130 kmph speed potential. They will have a 6000 WAP5 locomotive attached on each side.
Meanwhile, the Vande Bharat Express is an AC chair car train, being self propelled with a speed potential of 160 kmph. Here's a look at the eight new trains PM Modi will be launching today, as well as their routes.
Vande Bharat Express train routes
- Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - New Delhi Vande Bharat Express
- Amritsar - Delhi Junction Vande Bharat Express
- Coimbatore - Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express
- Jalna - Mumbai (CSMT) Vande Bharat Express
- Ayodhya - Anand Vihar Terminal Delhi Vande Bharat Express
- Mangaluru - Madgaon Goa Vande Bharat Express
Amrit Bharat Express train routes
- Darbhanga to Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi via Ayodhya Amrit Bharat Express
- Malda Town to Bengaluru (Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal) Amrit Bharat Express
Both Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat Express trains are considered to be faster and more comfortable options to the older trains already running on these routes. Apart from the new trains, PM Modi will also be inaugurating the new Ayodhya airport and train station ahead of the reopening of Ram Mandir in the city.