India to now screen flyers from Italy, Iran for coronavirus

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 21:21 IST

The government said on Monday passengers coming from Italy and Iran would also undergo thermal screening for coronavirus after two people tested positive for COVID-19.

Flyers from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia are already being screened at airports.

“Universal screening of all passengers in flights from Italy and Iran besides the flights from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia shall be ensured immediately once they step out of the specific at all the airports and getting the self-declaration form filled by the passengers as per the instructions of the ministry of health & family welfare,” the directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) said in its order.

All airlines have also been directed to make in-flight announcements coming from these countries, the aviation regulator said.

Authorities in Italy have said that the number of people infected in the country soared 50% to 1694 in just 24 hours, and five more had died, bringing the death toll there to 34.

In Iran, the health ministry on Sunday raised the nationwide death toll from the new coronavirus to 54 as the number of confirmed infected cases jumped overnight by more than half to 978 people.

In India, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said one of the new cases was detected in Delhi and the other from Telangana. A third case was also reported from Rajasthan’s Jaipur where a 69-year-old Italian national tested positive for coronavirus.

Harsh Vardhan said the infected person from Delhi recently travelled to Italy and the other from Telangana came back from Dubai, adding both patients were stable and being closely monitored.

The minister also advised that Indian citizens need to avoid non-essential travel to Singapore, Republic of Korea, Iran and Italy.