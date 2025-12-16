India, UAE agree on new initiatives, agenda for 2026

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) agreed on new initiatives and an action-oriented agenda to deepen cooperation across priority sectors at a meeting between external affairs minister S Jaishankar and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed. Jaishankar and Sheikh Abdullah “agreed on new initiatives and an action-oriented agenda for the coming year . (Dr. S. Jaishankar | Official X account)

The two foreign ministers co-chaired the 16th India-UAE Joint Commission meeting and the fifth bilateral Strategic Dialogue in Abu Dhabi on Monday and carried out a review of bilateral ties in areas such as trade, investment, energy, connectivity, defence, security, development partnership, technology, health and education.

While expressing satisfaction at the depth of the comprehensive strategic partnership, Jaishankar and Sheikh Abdullah “agreed on new initiatives and an action-oriented agenda for the coming year to further deepen cooperation across priority sectors”, the external affairs ministry said.

They also discussed regional and global issues, including the situation in West Asia. “They reaffirmed the shared interest in protecting and promoting regional peace, stability and prosperity,” the ministry said.

In this context, Jaishankar and Sheikh Abdullah agreed to further enhance cooperation and coordination. They reiterated their commitment to implementing the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and to working for the Global South.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed UAE’s support for the AI Impact Summit to be hosted by India in February and for India’s presidency of the Brics grouping in 2026.

Jaishankar also met Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the vice president and deputy prime minister of the UAE, the National Security Adviser, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Khaldoon Mubarak, the managing director and CEO of Mubadala, a state-owned sovereign wealth fund.

The high-level engagements reaffirmed the shared vision of both countries to deepen strategic trust, expand economic collaboration, and explore new areas for bilateral and trilateral cooperation, the ministry said.

Jaishankar also participated in the Sir Bani Yas Forum during December 13-14 and exchanged views with international leaders and experts on key geopolitical, security and technological challenges.

From the UAE, Jaishankar will travel to Israel for bilateral consultations with his counterpart foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar. His visit to Israel comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on phone and “agreed to meet very soon”.

Several Israeli ministers, including finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, visited India this year. The two sides signed a bilateral investment treaty during Smotrich’s visit and finalised the terms of reference for a free trade agreement during commerce minister Piyush Goyal’s visit to Israel last month.