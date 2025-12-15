India’s new idiom for ties with West Asia

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s historic visits to Jordan and Oman in 2018 constituted a significant inflection point in India’s West Asia policy. It heralded a deeper engagement with West Asia that has since reshaped India’s foreign policy landscape. Though India’s West Asia outreach is celebrated as a diplomatic success, the real test was always about sustaining momentum, converting State visits into lasting gains, securing diaspora acceptance, and building credibility. While Modi 1.0 scripted Link West as a diplomatic breakthrough, and Modi 2.0 advanced Act West into structured engagement, Modi 3.0 is about consolidating Link West. (PMO via PTI)

Modi 3.0 is doing just that. By blending economic pragmatism, geopolitical risk management, and civilisational diplomacy, India is firmly establishing a sustained and pivotal presence in West Asia — reaffirmed in the December 15-16 visits of the PM to Oman and Jordan.

For decades, India’s ties with West Asia were defined by oil imports and diaspora remittances. Engagement with Israel was cautious, driven by domestic political sensitivities and the Palestinian question, while Gulf relations were transactional. Prime ministerial visits were rare. Modi’s “Link West” outlook decisively broke this complacency, placing West Asia at the centre of India’s strategic vision.

Sustained visits followed: Saudi Arabia after 40 years, UAE after 34, and Iran after 15. Further, reciprocal visits to India and invitations of the UAE, Egypt and Oman to the G-20 Summit in 2023 underscored New Delhi’s bid to anchor itself as a decisive voice in the Global South.

Amid unrest in West Asia — the Hamas-Israel conflict, hostilities between Iran and Israel, turmoils in Lebanon, Yemen and Syria — PM Modi has presented India as a stabilising force. Without alienating any ally, India has forged partnerships with all the major powers in the region. To illustrate, the PM’s visit to Ramallah (Palestine) and Israel in 2018 affirmed support for Palestinian aspirations while balancing ties with Israel. Further, calls to end terrorism while also backing the Gaza Peace Plan has bolstered New Delhi’s geopolitical risk management in the region’s complex matrix.

In FY25, India-GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) bilateral trade reached $178.56 billion. Of the top 10 originators for inward remittances to India, five are from West Asia. Bilaterally, the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the Bilateral Investment Treaty with the UAE represent major trade and investment goals. The UAE is also now the fourth-largest overall investor in India. Besides the UAE, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Qatar, among others, have pledged investments in India, beyond the traditional energy sector. India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has been accepted for financial transactions in Oman, Bahrain, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

Energy security is linked with climate diplomacy through the International Solar Alliance and green hydrogen partnerships, signed with Saudi Arabia, Oman and the UAE. The I2U2 Partnership (India, Israel, UAE, US) focuses on food security, water-tech, and renewables. Connectivity has emerged as a critical tool of engagement, as seen in the India-Middle East-Europe corridor (IMEC) and with Iran too, evidenced by the development of Chabahar Port under the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC). Defence cooperation agreements, too, have been signed with Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, translating into joint military/naval exercises, training, intelligence-sharing, and research and space cooperation.

The visits’ emphasis on culture reflects India’s soft power and civilisational identity. Yoga, Ayurveda, and India’s traditions are deployed as instruments of strategic influence. Mosque visits, dialogues with Islamic scholars, and the PM’s personal rapport with regional leaders have projected India’s pluralist ethos. The diaspora’s welfare is now a crucial component of diplomatic talks, with Indians living in the region treated as cultural assets.

West Asia has reciprocated with awards, trust, and recognition: State honours from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Palestine, and Bahrain signal wider acceptance of PM Modi and, more importantly, of India, by the Islamic world. While the PM’s address to the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) in 2019 marked a historic first, welfare schemes, skilling programmes, and safety frameworks have cemented diaspora confidence. Cultural resonance is evident in MoUs with Bahrain and Israel, the Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, and official participation in International Yoga Day across Tel Aviv and Gulf capitals. What began as cultural outreach has matured into civilisational diplomacy.

While Modi 1.0 scripted Link West as a diplomatic breakthrough, and Modi 2.0 advanced Act West into structured engagement, Modi 3.0 is about consolidating Link West — embedding India as a permanent and mature strategic anchor in West Asia’s power matrix.

Shehzad Poonawalla is national spokesperson, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Vijeta Rattani writes on international development and sustainability issues. The views expressed are personal