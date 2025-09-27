India unveils ‘swadeshi’ 4G network, over 97,000 towers commissioned

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's (BSNL) indigenously developed 4G stack on Saturday, signalling a major leap in the country's telecom infrastructure. PM Modi inaugurated Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's (BSNL) indigenously developed 4G stack on Saturday.(@NarendraModi)

The launch, which comes at a time when BSNL is celebrating its silver jubilee, marks India's entry into an exclusive group of nations, including Denmark, Sweden, South Korea, and China, that produce their own telecom equipment.

"The launch reflects India's journey from dependence to confidence, driving employment, exports, fiscal revival and advancing the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," the Prime Minister said.

Developed entirely using 'swadeshi' (indigenous) technology, the rollout of the 4G network is a transformative step in line with the Prime Minister's vision of a Digital India, bridging the digital divide and empowering rural communities.

What we know about 'swadeshi' 4G network: