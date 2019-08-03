India, US agree to work closely on defence policy

india

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 23:36 IST

Hyderabad India’s defence preparedness is primarily aimed at ensuring strategic balance (of military power) and restraint, but at the same time, also at destruction when it is required, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said.

“Our missile technology development is not to show our country’s aggression, but to defend our territory. While our neighbour names its missiles as Babar, Ghouri, Ghaznavi, etc. for aggressive posturing, our missiles have names such as Prithvi, Akash, Agni, Nag, Trishul etc,” Singh said at the inauguration of golden jubilee celebrations of Bharat Dynamics Limited at Kanchanbagh on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

On this occasion, the defence minister handed over the Medium Range Surface-to-Air-Missile (MR SAM) to the Indian Air Force. Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria received the MRSAM on behalf of the Indian Air Force.

Stating that modernisation of armed forces was the priority of the central government, Singh said it would extend all its support to the indigenisation programme. “We want to fulfill our every need through indigenization. For our defence capability and defence preparedness we need more indigenous production,” he said.

The defence minister exuded confidence that the government was confident of taking India to a good position in defence exports by 2025. The BDL has a big part to play in this direction,” Singh said.

He made it clear that the union government implemented a “zero tolerance “policy towards terrorism. “India has made the world understand that terrorism is terrorism for everyone. We have told the world that nothing short of “zero tolerance” on terrorism is acceptable,” Singh said.

BDL chairman and managing director Commodore Siddharth Mishra said the BDL had concentrated on indigenisation for bringing out effective missile with a low cost with own R&D.

“We are working on ‘Amogh’ missile with our own R&D facility. We have prepared missiles like Prithvi and Aakash as part of integrated Missile Development Programme with DRDO. We have indigenized 75 to 90 per cent weapon systems procured from France, Russia and Italy,” he said.

He said there were plans to indigenise highly-priced top 20 components within two-three years. An MoU has been signed with T-Hub for defence related innovative products and with IIIT Hyderabad for defence equipments with artificial intelligence under Innovation for Defence Excellence scheme, he added.

The missile production journey which started 50 years ago, has now become number one multiproduct enterprise and weapon system Integrator for making finest defence equipment for the nation, he said.

Dr Sateesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman, DRDO, recalled that the journey of the BDL started in producing Pruthvi first ballistic missile. “Today, we produce so many missiles, has a capacity of producing 60 missiles per month and we are ready to produce 100 missiles per month. Lot of indigenous systems were developed such as Akash, anti-tank missiles and MSRAM,” he said.

