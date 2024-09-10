India, US are ‘two great union of states’: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi's ongoing visit to the United States saw him make yet another statement that could lead to a controversy back home, as he once again called India a ‘union of states.’ Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.(File Photo/PTI)

Gandhi made the remark at a programme in the Washington DC metro area on Monday (local time). There, he stated that the US-based Indian diaspora has ‘two identities’ – that of the US and India.

“They (diaspora) can transfer the ideas back and forth,” he said, according to ANI.

“You are the bridge between these two great unions. And you make us very proud because we understand what it meant for you to come here. We understand the difficulties and struggles you faced. But you came here with humility, respect, and affection…you did not say that the United States is inferior to us, or that you hate the United States. You are proud of both India and the United States,” the Congress MP added.

The ex-Congress chief is on an unofficial visit to America, his first as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, the Lower House of Parliament in India.

Also, the Rae Bareli MP, who has been repeatedly criticised by the BJP for his describing the nation as a ‘union of states,’ again cited the Constitution to hit back at the ruling party and its ideological mentor, the RSS.

“In the Constitution, it is written clearly – ‘India that is Bharat, is a union of states.’ It means a union of language, traditions, histories, music, or dance,” he remarked.

Further, Gandhi accused the RSS of considering certain states and communities as ‘inferior’ to others.

"Are we going to have an India where people can believe what they want to believe? Or one where only a few can decide what is going to happen?" he asked.