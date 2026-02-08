India-US trade deal LIVE: Goyal says 'adequate safeguards' for farmers, promises 'much bigger value'
India-US trade deal LIVE: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday assured safeguards for farmers in the trade deal between India and United States. In an interview with PTI Videos, Goyal said that the US markets would provide farmers with “much bigger value”, adding that their incomes would see an increase. He further said that the deal would “ultimately help our farmers”, who are already exporting USD 55 billion agriculture and fish products....Read More
While asserting that a 2-page document cannot capture everything, Goyal told PTI Videos that imports from around the world will grow to USD 2 trillion over the next five years, which would mean a huge demand for US goods.
This comes a day after Goyal, in a detailed press conference, explained the key provisions of the India-US interim trade agreement. He confirmed zero tariff reductions and zero-duty items, while also promising benefits for exporters, farmers, and MSMEs. The commerce minister further highlighted the expansion of India's global market access.
US-India agree on ‘interim agreement’ framework
The US and India have agreed on the framework for an “interim agreement” on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade, the White House said late on Saturday. The framework will reduce the US tariffs on India to 18 per cent.
Union minister Goyal shared the joint statement, while underscoring the expansion of market access that the new framework would entail. He said that interim agreement, reached upon under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would "open a $30 trillion market for Indian exporters.”
India–US trade deal framework | Key points
• After agreement on the interim framework, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order removing the additional 25 per cent tariffs on India, which were imposed on account of its purchase of Russian oil.
• India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on US industrial goods and a wide range of American food and agricultural products. Meanwhile, US will impose reduced reciprocal tariffs of 18% on Indian-origin goods.
• India has agreed to addressing long-standing non-tariff barriers affecting US food and agricultural products, one of the points US President Trump mentioned in his first post on the trade deal. Both countries have also agreed on providing each other with preferential market access in sectors of mutual interest on a sustained basis.
• After the successful conclusion of the interim framework agreement, US has promised to eliminate tariffs on a wide range of Indian goods, including pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds, and aircraft parts. However, if either country revises agreed tariff levels in the future, the other side is also permitted to modify its commitments in response.
• India has also confirmed its intention to purchase $500 billion worth of US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology products and coking coal over the next five years. In the interview with PTI Videos on Sunday, Goyal said the purchase would be “no problem at all.”
“We are going to need aircraft. We are going to need engines for aircraft. We are going to need spare parts," Goyal told PTI Videos. He said that $80-90 billion “is already on order for the next five years”, adding that India would need more than that.
“I read the other day that Tata plans to place some more orders. My sense is we need at least a 100 billion dollar plus only for the aviation sector, in addition to oil, LNG, LPG, and crude oil,” Goyal said.
“My sense is that we will see 10 gigawatts of data centres,” Goyal said, adding that for this, India would need equipment, which can be suu=pplied by the US.
“We are even today importing 300 billion dollars of goods that can be imported from the US. We are importing from all over the world. That is going to grow up to two trillion in the next five years...I told my counterparts that look, I can assure you that there is demand in India, but you have to be competitive,” Goyal told PTI Videos.
“Negotiations are all about being sharp on the uptake, being able to crystal-gaze into the future, and looking at things laterally so that you do not get stuck at a point without understanding the multidimensional ramifications,” Goyal told PTI Videos.
He said that negotiations are also about “keeping your cool”, while adding that “occasionally, for effect, you may even lose your temper.”
He further said that this number is very conservative, given that India's growing economy would generate a demand of about USD 2 trillion.
In an interview with PTI Videos, Goyal assured “adequate safeguards” for farmers in the deal, while promising an increase in their incomes due to the agreement.