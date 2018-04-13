India waiting for PM to speak, says Rahul Gandhi amid anger over Kathua, Unnao rapes

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on violence against women and children, saying it was “unacceptable” and India was waiting for him to speak up.

The Congress chief’s comments come a day after he led a midnight march to India Gate to protest the Kathua and Unnao minor rape cases and said it was time for Modi to walk the talk on ‘beti bachao’ (save the girl child).

Directly addressing the Prime Minister on Twitter on Friday, Gandhi also asked why accused rapists and murderers were “protected” by the state.

Mr Prime Minister, your silence is unacceptable.



1. What do YOU think about the growing violence against women & children?



2. Why are accused rapists and murderers protected by the state?



India is waiting.#SpeakUp — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 13, 2018

Earlier in the day, he thanked “thousands of men and women” who stood with him in protesting the rising acts of violence against girls and women and said their battle for justice would not be in vain.

Sources said Gandhi also asked party cadres to organise similar protests on Friday in support of protection of women.

They said party general secretary (organisation) Ashok Gehlot told all state Congress chiefs to galvanise the cadres in each state and stage candlelight marches at all state and district headquarters.

Scores of party workers were joined by Gandhi and several senior leaders on Thursday’s protest march in Delhi. The crowds raised slogans demanding justice while several held placards denouncing the Centre and state governments in Uttar Pradesh (UP), and Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). The BJP leads the governments at the Centre and in UP while it is an alliance partner in J&K.

In J&K’s Kathua, an eight-year-old girl from a Muslim nomadic community was gang raped and murdered while in UP’s Unnao, a 17-year-old accused a BJP legislator of rape.