India warns Pakistan as ceasefire violations grow after Pahalgam attack

India has warned Pakistan against the unprovoked ceasefire violations along the LoC and the international border in Jammu and Kashmir as the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries talked over the hotline on Tuesday. The Indian and Pakistani DGMOs talked, and New Delhi warned Islamabad about the ceasefire violations.(AP)

According to the ANI report, the talks and the warning came after the Pakistan army’s unprovoked small arms firing along the Line of Control (LoC) for several days in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack of last week.

The Army responded swiftly to the ceasefire violation on the night of April 27-28 in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts in Jammu and Kashmir (J-K), the officials quoted in the ANI report said.

The Indian Army had also responded effectively to the Pakistan Army firing along the LoC on the night of April 26-27 in areas opposite the Tutmari Gali and Rampur sectors.

The ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC have been on the rise since the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people, including 25 Indians. The violations have now spread to the International border as well. Security forces have intensified anti-terror operations in the Kashmir valley since last week.

India’s measures against Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack

The central government has taken several measures to put pressure on Pakistan since the Pahalgam attack. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met a day after the strike and decided on measures for Pakistan’s support to the cross-border terror attacks, including holding the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance and closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari. India has also decided to curtail the strength of High Commissions.

In the same briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in Jammu and Kashmir and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given armed forces complete operational freedom to decide on the response to the Pahalgam terror attack. A Pakistani minister claimed that a military action from India was likely in 24 to 36 hours.