India welcomes Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire: ‘Hope this leads to peace’

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon and said India has always called for “de-escalation, restraint and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy”. Women welcome the people coming back to Tyre, after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.(REUTERS)

"We welcome the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that has been announced. We have always called for de-escalation, restraint and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy. We hope these developments will lead to peace and stability in the wider region," said a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah reached a ceasefire after months of deadly clashes that stemmed from the Israel-Gaza conflict but escalated in September this year, after leaders of the Lebanese militant group were killed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked outgoing US President Joe Biden for his "involvement in securing the ceasefire agreement". He told Biden in a call that he appreciated the US leader's "understanding that Israel will maintain its freedom of action in enforcing it", according to Netanyahu's office.

Ahead of Israel's approval of the deal, Netanyahu said the "length of the ceasefire depends on what happens in Lebanon" and the truce would allow Israel to "intensify" pressure on Hamas and focus on the "Iranian threat".

What is the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal

The ceasefire deal that has commenced will be carried out over 60 days, with both Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants withdrawing from southern Lebanon.

The deal, announced on Tuesday night, comes after nearly 14 months of fighting and has been brokered by the US and France. While US President Joe Biden said the deal is designed to provide a permanent end to the conflict, Israeli ministers insisted Israel would resume strikes on Lebanon if Hezbollah breached the terms of the ceasefire.

The deal does not affect Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza.