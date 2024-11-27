Donald Trump winning elections led to Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire, claims his team

Donald Trump's team has claimed credit for the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah brokered by the Biden administration which took effect on Wednesday, reported news agency AP. Donald Trump's team has taken credit for the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah

During the ceasefire deal, the Biden administration kept President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration informed of all the negotiations which unfolded and finally came to a conclusion on Tuesday.

Trump's pick for national security advisor, representative Mike Walz took to social media platform X to say, “Everyone is coming to the table because of President Trump. His resounding victory sent a clear message to the rest of the world that chaos won’t be tolerated. I’m glad to see concrete steps towards deescalation in the Middle East.”

Senator Lindsey Graham, a Trump ally, also stated, “I appreciate the hard work of the Biden Administration, supported by President Trump, to make this ceasefire a reality."

Richard Goldberg, a senior adviser at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, said "There’s zero doubt that Iran is pulling back to regroup ahead of Trump coming into office. It’s a combination of Israeli military success and Trump’s election — the Ayatollah has no clothes and he knows we know.”

Outgoing president Joe Biden stated that the US and Israel would engage with officials from Egypt, Qatar and Turkey to ensure that talks on Gaza were also initiated again.

During an address in the Rose Garden on Tuesday, Biden commented on the ceasefire, saying, “This is designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities. What is left of Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations will not be allowed — I emphasize, will not be allowed — to threaten the security of Israel again.”