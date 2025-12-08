India welcomes UK sanctions on pro-Khalistan bizman, Babbar Akali Lehar group

NEW DELHI: The Indian government on Monday welcomed the UK’s decision to sanction a British Sikh businessman and an entity for their links to organisations involved in terrorism in India. The sanctions order was the first use of the Domestic Counter-Terrorism Regime to disrupt funding for pro-Khalistan group Babbar Khalsa. (File/Sourced)

Last week, the UK unveiled an asset freeze and director disqualification against Gurpreet Singh Rehal. It also announced an asset freeze against the Babbar Akali Lehar for promoting and supporting Babbar Khalsa. This marked the first use of Britain’s Domestic Counter-Terrorism Regime.

“We welcome the steps taken by the UK government to sanction anti-India extremist entities, which strengthen the global fight against terrorism and extremism and help to curb illicit financial flows and transnational crime networks,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a weekly media briefing.

“Such individuals and entities pose a threat not just to India and the UK, but to people across the world,” he said. “We look forward to continuing to work very closely with the UK side in further strengthening our counter-terrorism and security cooperation.”

The UK government’s action was aimed at disrupting funding for the pro-Khalistan terror group Babbar Khalsa. Rehal is linked with the Panjab Warriors, a London-based sports investment firm.

“We will not stand by while terrorists exploit Britain’s financial system,” Lucy Rigby, economic secretary to the UK Treasury, said on December 4. “This landmark action shows we are prepared to use every tool at our disposal to choke off funding for terrorism- wherever it occurs and whoever is responsible.”

The UK Treasury said it had assessed that Rehal was involved in terrorist activities of Babbar Khalsa and Babbar Akali Lehar, including “promoting and encouraging, carrying out recruitment activities for, providing financial services to as well as supporting and assisting those organisations, including through purchasing weapons and other military material”.

All funds and economic resources in the UK that are owned, held or controlled by Rehal or Babbar Akali Lehar are subject to an asset freeze, an official notification said. The designations will prevent all UK-based persons and entities from dealing with any funds or economic resources owned, held or controlled by either Rehal or Babbar Akali Lehar.

Rehal is also “subject to director disqualification sanctions which prohibit him from acting as a director of a company or directly or indirectly taking part in or being concerned in the promotion, formation or management of a company”, the notification said.

India has accused UK authorities in the past of not doing enough to rein in Pro-Khalistan elements and organisations. The activities of these groups in Britain, including violent protests outside Indian missions, the targeting of Indian diplomats and the organising of a so-called Khalistan referendum, had emerged as irritants in bilateral relations.