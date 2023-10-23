News / India News / India will always be grateful to Shekhawat for his exemplary leadership: PM Modi

India will always be grateful to Shekhawat for his exemplary leadership: PM Modi

Oct 23, 2023 10:21 AM IST

India will always be grateful to Shekhawat for his exemplary leadership: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to former Rajasthan chief minister and vice president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat on his 100th birth anniversary, saying India will always be grateful to him for his exemplary leadership and efforts towards its progress.

"Today is a very special day - it is the 100th birth anniversary of the respected statesman Shri Bhairon Singh Shekhawat Ji. India will always be grateful to him for his exemplary leadership and efforts towards our nation's progress," Modi said on X. 

The prime minister also recalled the respect Shekhawat enjoyed across the political divide.

He was someone who was liked across the political spectrum and by people from all walks of life, Modi said, sharing his old pictures with him.

Shekhawat was the BJP's first chief minister in Rajasthan and is credited with building the party to prominence in the western state.He was elected the country's vice president in 2002.

Personable, friendly and politically astute, Shekhawat enjoyed respect and warmth of politicians across ideological divides and his legacy endures in Rajasthan where assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 25.

