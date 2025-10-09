‘India won’t bow…': What Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on tariffs ‘being used as weapons’

Amid Donald Trump's 50 per cent tariffs on India, agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said New Delhi will not compromise on its national interest. The BJP leader further stated that in the current “volatile geopolitical situation”, trade and tariffs have become "weapons". Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses the gathering during the 120th Annual Session of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI),(PTI)

While speaking at the 120th Annual General Meeting of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chouhan said PM Modi has made it clear that while India believes in being “global brother”, its national interest remains the top priority.

"Amid volatile geopolitical situation where nations are fighting with each other, where trade and tariffs are treated as weapons, where nations are ruling the world at their whims.... In such a situation, India has to choose its path. We will not come under pressure of anyone. Protecting our country's interest is our duty and it is necessary for global peace. A responsible country like India should rise," he said.

He added that 46 per cent of the population is dependent on agriculture for their livelihood, making it a crucial sector for India. He also highlighted the urgent need to strengthen the sector despite ongoing efforts to reduce this dependency.

"In the current situation, one cannot rely on the global market for food. Therefore, we have to become self-reliant," said Chouhan.

Singh recalls dependence on US food aid

During his address, the agriculture minister recalled India's dependence on American food aid under the PL480 programme. Since then, he added that the country has come a long way.

"There were times when a prime minister in the past had to tell people to keep fast once a week. But now, 80 crore people are given free ration," he said.

Trump slaps 50% tariffs on India

Singh's statement echoes the tiff between India and US over the agriculture sector, which also caused delays to the bilateral trade agreement between New Delhi and Washington.

Back in August, shortly after the US imposed an additional 25 percent tariff on India for its purchase of Russian oil, Chouhan told farmers not to worry and that India will explore new markets.

"Farmers, don't worry. Let's see what will happen. We are a country of 140 crore people. There will be a little bit of difficulty but we will see. We will explore new markets. India is such a big market, it will be consumed here itself," he said while addressing a group of farmer leaders in Delhi.

The BJP leader's remarks also echoed PM Modi's statement after the extra tariffs, where he said that India " will never compromise on the interests of its farmers, dairy farmers and fishermen," even if it means paying a heavy price.