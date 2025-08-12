'Jhukna nahin hai': Minister Shivraj Chouhan tells farmers as India faces 50% US tariffs, ‘will explore new markets’

Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday asked farmers "not to worry" about the 50 per cent tariff India faces from the United States. Speaking at an event, the BJP leader assured that India will work to explore “new markets” amid the "testing times" due to high tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. The union minister reiterated PM Modi's statement and said that India will not comprise on the “interests of the country's farmers even if it means paying a heavy price”.(Sansad Tv)

Trump announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on India last week, citing purchase of Russian oil amid the Ukraine war. With this, the total tariff rate India faces increased to 50 percent.

The first 25 per cent were imposed on July 30 by Trump due to New Delhi's tariffs “being the highest in the world” and as a penalty for its purchase of Russian oil, military equipment and participation in BRICS.

‘Will not compromise’

The minister reiterated PM Narendra Modi's recent statement and said that India will not comprise on the “interests of the country's farmers even if it means paying a heavy price”.

"Farmers, don't worry. Let's see what will happen. We are a country of 140 crore people. There will be a little bit of difficulty but we will see. We will explore new markets. India is such a big market, it will be consumed here itself," said Chouhan while addressing a group of farmer leaders in Delhi.

"India's 140 crore population is not a weakness but our strength," he said, adding that "this is our testing time and we need not bow down (before the US)".

"Koi jhukne ka kaam nahin hai. Samjhauta barabari pe hota hai. Thode humare, thode tumhare (There is no need to bow down. The agreement should be between equals with give and take)," he said.

The minister further noted that the US should keep the agriculture sector aside as there is no "fair comparison" in the scale of farm operations and farm holdings between India and the US.

Following the announcement of the 50 per cent tariff on India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the interests of farmers will remain a "top priority" for India. "India will never compromise on the interests of its farmers, dairy farmers and fishermen. I know I will personally have to pay a heavy price but I am prepared for it," said Modi.

As India and the US work towards establishing a bilateral trade deal, agriculture has been a point of discord between the two nations. Based on reports, the US has insisted on access to agriculture, dairy and fishery sectors, against which India has put its foot down.

(With inputs from PTI)