e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘India won’t waste time now, will surge ahead with confidence’: PM Modi

‘India won’t waste time now, will surge ahead with confidence’: PM Modi

“India will not waste time now, it will surge ahead with confidence.... The Union budget will help achieve the target of a USD 5 trillion economy,” Modi said.

india Updated: Feb 12, 2020 21:07 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
         

While the previous governments had hesitated to touch the country’s taxation system, the current dispensation was making it more citizen centric, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, urging people to pay their dues for the development of India.

Speaking at the Times Now Summit, he said the concern was that as some people always found ways to evade taxes, the honest got penalised.

“All governments hesitated to touch the tax system. Now, we are making it citizen centric. When a number of people do not pay tax, find ways to evade it, the burden falls on those who honestly pay their dues,” he said.

The prime minister added that it was unbelievable but true that only 2,200 people in the country had declared earnings of Rs one crore per annum.

He also said that this was the first time any government had focussed on smaller cities to push for economic development.

“India will not waste time now, it will surge ahead with confidence.... The Union budget will help achieve the target of a USD 5 trillion economy,” Modi said.

tags
top news
Donald Trump looks forward to seeing ‘millions’ at his Gujarat rally
Donald Trump looks forward to seeing ‘millions’ at his Gujarat rally
2 Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japanese coast
2 Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japanese coast
End the protest at Shaheen Bagh | HT Editorial
End the protest at Shaheen Bagh | HT Editorial
Shatrughan Sinha tweets to ‘super leader’ Kejriwal, promptly adds disclaimer
Shatrughan Sinha tweets to ‘super leader’ Kejriwal, promptly adds disclaimer
Wendell Rodricks dies, Sona Mohapatra leads Bollywood in paying tribute
Wendell Rodricks dies, Sona Mohapatra leads Bollywood in paying tribute
Should get his chance: Harbhajan names Mayank’s opening partner in NZ Tests
Should get his chance: Harbhajan names Mayank’s opening partner in NZ Tests
Ferrari shows off new SF1000 car with a touch of theatre
Ferrari shows off new SF1000 car with a touch of theatre
Samsung Galaxy S20 phones launched: Here’s what’s new
Samsung Galaxy S20 phones launched: Here’s what’s new
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalIndia vs New ZealandDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat KohliOmar AbdullahCoronavirusValentine’s Day 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news