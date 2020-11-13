e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India wraps up 1st round of tests for missile that can shoot plane 30 km away

India wraps up 1st round of tests for missile that can shoot plane 30 km away

The DRDO completed the developmental trials for the short-range missile system with Friday’s test and wil soon start user trials by the army and the air force before its induction by the military

india Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 18:32 IST
Shishir Gupta
Shishir Gupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India test-fired Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles - QRSAM - from the integrated test facility in Odisha’s Balasore
India test-fired Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles - QRSAM - from the integrated test facility in Odisha’s Balasore(DRDO/Photo )
         

India on Friday successfully test-fired the all-weather Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles that has a range of 30 km, wrapping up the developmental trials that had been continuing for the last few years. In the next phase, the short-range missile will be tested by the army and the air force before going into production and induction by the military.

The sophisticated missile was test-fired at about 3.40 pm from a mobile launcher at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near here. It successfully destroyed the target, people familiar with the matter said.

The missile, which can strike an aerial target cruising at a height of 15 km, is launched from a mobile two-vehicle system; one carries the missile and the second, the radar that helps acquire the targets. Because it is mobile, it can stay on the move and evade counter-attacks by the enemy.

The radar can simultaneously track 100 targets and engage 6 targets.

The first trial of the QRSAM was conducted on 4 June 2017.

tags
top news
8 Pak soldiers killed as Indian Army retaliates in LoC ceasefire violation
8 Pak soldiers killed as Indian Army retaliates in LoC ceasefire violation
Major escalation along LoC, 4 soldiers, 4 civilians killed in Pak shelling
Major escalation along LoC, 4 soldiers, 4 civilians killed in Pak shelling
India wraps up 1st round of tests for missile that can shoot plane 30 km away
India wraps up 1st round of tests for missile that can shoot plane 30 km away
Bihar govt formation process begins, Nitish tenders resignation
Bihar govt formation process begins, Nitish tenders resignation
What is GSA ‘ascertainment’ and how does it impact Biden transition team?
What is GSA ‘ascertainment’ and how does it impact Biden transition team?
The Crown 4 review: Emma Corrin delivers star-making performance as Diana
The Crown 4 review: Emma Corrin delivers star-making performance as Diana
The Taste: After year of death and disaster, things can only get better
The Taste: After year of death and disaster, things can only get better
Bihar Mandate: What it means for Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav and Owaisi
Bihar Mandate: What it means for Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav and Owaisi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In