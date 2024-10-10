‘INDIA-ASEAN friendship important amid global conflicts’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called 21st century as the century of India and ASEAN nations, adding that the INDIA-ASEAN friendship was important at a time when parts of the world are facing conflicts and tensions.



At the 21st India-ASEAN Summit here, the prime minister also said he had announced the Act East Policy 10 years ago and in the past decade it had given new energy, direction and momentum to the historic ties between India and ASEAN nations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 21st ASEAN-India Summit in Vientiane, Laos. (PTI)

India-ASEAN friendship, coordination dialogue and cooperation is very important at a time when several parts of the world are facing conflicts and tensions," PTI quoted the prime minister as saying.



ASEAN nations neighbours, partners in Global South': Modi

Calling ASEAN nations as neighbours and partners in the Global South, PM Modi said,"We are peace-loving nations and respect each other’s national integrity and sovereignty, and are committed to the bright future of the youth of the region."



Highlighting the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiatives in 2019, Modi said,"

Last year, maritime exercises were started for regional security and stability,” Modi said, adding that India's trade with ASEAN nations has nearly doubled to more than USD 130 billion over the past decade.

PM Modi announces 10-point action plan

During the summit, the prime minister announced a 10-point action plan to strengthen ties with the region.



According to an external affairs ministry statement, PM Modi announced that the year 2025 will be celebrated as the ‘ASEAN-India Year of Tourism’ for which India would provide $5 million for joint activities.

PM Modi also announced celebrating a decade of Act East Policy through several “people-centric activities” including Youth Summit, Start-up Festival, Hackathon, Music Festival, ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks and Delhi Dialogue.

The action plan includes organising ASEAN-India Women Scientists Conclave under ASEAN-India Science and Technology Development Fund.

The prime minister announced doubling the number of scholarships at Nalanda University and provision of new scholarships for ASEAN students at Agricultural Universities in India. He also called for a review of ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement by 2025.

Enhancing Disaster Resilience for which India would make available USD 5 million, initiating a new Health Ministers’ track towards building Health Resilience, a regular mechanism of ASEAN-India Cyber Policy Dialogue towards strengthening Digital and Cyber Resilience and a workshop on Green Hydrogen were some of the announcements made by PM Modi.

The prime minister invited ASEAN Leaders to join ‘Plant a Tree for Mother’ campaign towards building climate resilience.