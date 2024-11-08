New Delhi, A joint military exercise between India and Australia began in Pune on Friday with an aim to promote cooperation through enhancement of interoperability in the conduct of joint sub-conventional operations in semi-urban environment in semi-desert terrain under the relevant chapter of the UN mandate. India-Australia joint military exercise 'AUSTRAHIND' begins in Pune

The third edition of 'Exercise AUSTRAHIND' will be conducted in two phases combat conditioning and tactical training, and validation.

"Drills or aspects to be rehearsed during the exercise will include response to a terrorist action of capturing a defined territory; establishment of a joint operations centre; conduct of joint counter-terrorism operations like raid and search and destroy missions; securing of a helipad; employment of drones and counter drone measures, and special heli-borne operations, among others," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The two sides will also share their best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures of conducting tactical operations during the joint exercise at the Foreign Training Node till November 21.

'Exercise AUSTRAHIND' is an annual event conducted alternatively in India and Australia. The last edition was held in Australia in December 2023.

The 140-member Indian contingent is represented mainly by a battalion from Dogra Regiment and 14 personnel from the Indian Air Force.

The Australian Army contingent comprising 120 personnel is being represented by the 13th Light Horse Regiment of the 10th Brigade of 2nd Division, the statement said.

The exercise will also focus on high degree of physical fitness, joint planning and joint tactical drill, it said.

It will also facilitate developing bonhomie and camaraderie between the soldiers from both sides, the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.