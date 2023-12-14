‘INDIA-backed Maoist’: BJP alleges TMC link to Parliament security breach accused Lalit Jha

The West Bengal BJP on Thursday alleged a close link between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Lalit Jha, the sixth accused and key conspirator of the Parliament security breach, who is now arrested BJP MP Locket Chatterjee(X/ @me_locket)

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar shared a photograph on his X(formerly Twitter) platform, where TMC leader Tapas Roy can be purportedly seen alongside the accused Jha.

"Lalit Jha, the mastermind of the attack on our Temple of Democracy, had been in close association with TMC's Tapas Roy for a long time... Isn't this proof enough for an investigation into the connivance of the leader?" he said in his X post.

BJP MP from Hooghly, Locket Chatterjee also shared the photograph on the social media platform and claimed that the accused of the Lok Sabha security breach is actually an "India-backed Maoist".

"The fugitive Lalit Jha, the main culprit in the security breach in the Lok Sabha, is actually an India-backed Maoist. It is their nature to point fingers at the opposition when it is their own fault," she said in a post on X.

In a major development, the Delhi Police arrested the absconding Jha, the main accused of the security breach in Lok Sabha on late evening on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Delhi's Patiala House Court sent the four accused--Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi--arrested for breaching the security in the Lok Sabha to the Delhi Police special cell's custody for seven days.

The accused have been charged under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Delhi police special cell has registered a case under UAPA sections 16 (punishment for terrorist act) and 18 (punishment for conspiracy, etc.) and IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespass), 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) at the Parliament Street police station.

In a major security breach, two men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitor's gallery, shouted slogans and set off a smoke canister on Wednesday, the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 parliament attacks. On December 13 that year, five terrorists belonging to Pakistan's Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Muhammad had attacked the old parliament building.

While interrogating the accused, the police has said that the security breach was well-coordinated and meticulously planned. One of the accused said that they were upset with issues like the farmers' protest, the Manipur crisis and unemployment and that was why they carried out this act.