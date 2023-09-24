India-Canada row: Visa suspension will not affect OCI services, says official

India may have suspended visa services for Canadian nationals, applications for issuance of fresh Overseas Citizen of India or OCI have not been impacted. High Commission of Canada in New Delhi, India (Representative Photo)

While there was confusion about whether recent Canadian citizens who have surrendered their Indian passports and others of Indian origin could apply for a new OCI card, a senior Indian official said, “Suspension is only for visa services. OCI services not affected by the suspension.”

The suspension was put in place on Wednesday night amid turmoil in the relationship between Canada and India and after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a statement in the House of Commons on Monday that there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and the murder of Khalistani figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18.

Responding, Foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in New Delhi earlier that “no specific information” has been received from Canada.

The reason given by BLS International, which has the third-party contract to process applications in Canada, was that it was “due to operational reasons” and visa services would remain suspended till further notice.

While the External Affairs Ministry had said OCI services would not be impacted, it was unclear whether that applied to current OCI holders or fresh applicants as well.

On Thursday, Bagchi, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs said, “The question is not about travel to India. Those who have valid visas, those who have other kind of documents like [Overseas Citizen of India cards] are free to travel to India.”

He had blamed the failure of Canadian authorities to act on the incitement of violence against Indian diplomats for the suspension of visa services. “That’s what’s making us stop temporarily the issuance of visas or providing visa services,” he added. The secessionist group Sikhs for Justice or SFJ has called for a shutdown of Indian missions on Monday.

However, an official said there will be greater scrutiny of OCI applications, particularly in the context of some persons of Indian origin in Canada being involved in pro-Khalistan activities.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has asserted that the “credible allegations” related to the potential link between Indian agents and the killing of Khalistani figure Hardeep Nijjar were communicated to New Delhi “weeks ago.”

Trudeau’s charges have led to a series of fallouts, including both countries expelling diplomats.

Emboldened by Trudeau’s allegations, the secessionist group Sikhs for Justice or SFJ has called for shutting down India’s mission in Canada on September 25 and for the expulsion of India’s High Commissioner to Ottawa.

