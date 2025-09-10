India-EU hold counter terror dialogue, exchange global threat assessments

NEW DELHI: India and the European Union (EU) exchanged domestic and global threat assessments and discussed cooperation at multilateral bodies such as FATF during a counter-terrorism dialogue in Brussels, a joint statement said on Wednesday. Both sides agreed that terrorism is a global phenomenon that needs concerted action, (X/EU_in_India)

The meeting of the joint working group on counter-terrorism, held on Tuesday, condemned the “heinous” terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 as well as cross-border terrorism, the statement said.

The counter-terrorism dialogue was part of a series of engagements between the two sides aimed at bolstering strategic and security cooperation ahead of the India-EU Summit to be held early next year.

The dialogue facilitated an exchange of domestic, regional and global threat assessments of the two sides, which emphasised that instability and conflicts in different regions of the world are catalysts for terrorism and violent extremism, the statement said.

Both sides agreed that terrorism is a global phenomenon that needs concerted action, and stressed the importance of cooperation in multilateral forums such as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the United Nations, and the Global Counterterrorism Forum (GCTF).

“Both sides condemned the heinous terrorist attack on 22 April 2025 in Pahalgam and EU reiterated its condolences to India for the killing of innocent civilians,” the statement said. “The two sides reiterated their strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross border terrorism.”

India and the EU shared updates on their counter-terrorism policies and took up other important topics in the fight against terrorism, including measures to counter terror financing and prevent online radicalisation, and exchanges on the designation of terrorist individuals and entities.

The two sides also explored ways to strengthen their counter-terrorism cooperation and identified areas of future collaboration, the statement said without giving details.

The dialogue was co-chaired by KD Dewal, joint secretary (counter-terrorism) in the external affairs ministry, and Maciej Stadejek, director for security and defence policy in the European External Action Service.

The next meeting of the joint working group will be held in New Delhi