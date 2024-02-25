 India-Japan joint exercise ‘Dharma Guardian’ commences in Rajasthan | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / India-Japan joint exercise ‘Dharma Guardian’ commences in Rajasthan

India-Japan joint exercise ‘Dharma Guardian’ commences in Rajasthan

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 25, 2024 05:11 PM IST

The objective of the exercise is to promote military cooperation and enhance joint capabilities to conduct joint operations in semi-urban environments under Chapter VII of the United Nations mandate

Jaipur: The fifth edition of the joint military exercise ‘Dharma Guardian’ between the Indian Army and the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Forces commenced on Sunday at Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan, the army said. The exercise will conclude on March 9.

‘Dharma Guardian’ is an annual exercise held alternately in India and Japan (Twitter/@adgpi)
‘Dharma Guardian’ is an annual exercise held alternately in India and Japan (Twitter/@adgpi)

‘Dharma Guardian’ is an annual exercise held alternately in India and Japan. The Japanese contingent is being represented by soldiers of the 34th Infantry Regiment, and the Indian Army contingent is being represented by a battalion of the Rajputana Rifles, said army officials. Both sides have 40 military personnel each.

According to the officials, the objective of the exercise is to promote military cooperation and enhance joint capabilities to conduct joint operations in semi-urban environments under Chapter VII of the United Nations mandate. The exercise will focus on the basics of high-level physical fitness, joint planning and special weapons skills.

“The exercise will include setting up a temporary operating base, intelligence gathering, surveillance and pre-trial preparation, setting up mobile vehicle check posts, executing cordon and search operations in a hostile village, heliborne operations and house intervention drills”, the army said.

Under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, a display of weapons and equipment will also be organised, showcasing the country’s growing defence and industrial capability, officials added.

Lieutenant General Togashi Yuichi, Commanding General Officer of the Eastern Army of Japan Ground Self Defense Force, is also scheduled to visit India on the sidelines of ‘Exercise Dharma Guardian’, the army said. He will visit Mahajan Field Firing Range on March 3 and will also witness combat shooting, special heliborne operation and house intervention drill.

The ‘Dharma Guardian’ exercise will enable both sides to share their best practices in strategic operations strategies, techniques and procedures, the army said. “The exercise will also facilitate inter-operation and develop rapport between the troops of both sides. This will increase the level of defence cooperation and will further boost bilateral relations between the two friendly countries,” it added.

