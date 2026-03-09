New Delhi, Indian airlines cancelled 279 international flights on Sunday due to the Middle East conflict while the Civil Aviation Ministry said it is closely monitoring the situation. Indian airlines cancel 279 international flights on Sunday, govt monitoring airfares

The airlines plan to operate 50 flights from the region on Monday, the ministry said and added it was also closely monitoring airfares to ensure that there was no undue surge in the ticket prices.

The escalating conflict in the Middle East involving the US, Israel and Iran has significantly disrupted flight operations due to airspace closures and restrictions.

The ministry on Sunday said that due to the ongoing situation in the Gulf, flight operations have been impacted across several sectors.

"A total of 49 flight operations were scheduled today by Indian domestic carriers from West Asia to India. As on 8 March, 279 flights scheduled to be operated today by Indian domestic carriers have been cancelled," the ministry said in a post on X.

The 49 flights had been scheduled from various cities in the Middle East, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Muscat and Jeddah subject to operational feasibility.

"Passenger movement data for 7th March, 2026 shows that a total of 51 inbound flights operated by Indian carriers arrived in India from the region carrying 8,175 passengers," the ministry said in a statement.

An official said a total of 66 flights, including 34 departures and 32 arrivals, were cancelled at the Mumbai airport on Sunday.

Delhi airport operator DIAL said that due to the current geopolitical developments in the Middle East, some west-bound international flights may experience delays or schedule changes.

On Monday, Air India and Air India Express will operate 10 flights to and from Jeddah while Air India Express will operate 14 flights to and from Muscat.

In addition, Air India and Air India Express will operate a total of 32 ad-hoc non-scheduled flights to the UAE on Monday to assist in bringing stranded travellers back to India, subject to the availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the respective point of departure at the time, Air India said in a statement.

According to the ministry's statement, it was in constant coordination with airlines and other stakeholders.

"Airfares are also being closely monitored to ensure that ticket prices remain reasonable and that there is no undue surge during this period," it added.

Air India will operate 78 additional flights on nine international routes from March 10 to 18 to provide more travel options for passengers amid the disruptions due to the Middle East conflict.

